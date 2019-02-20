See Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and More Oscars Nominees at Their First-Ever Ceremonies

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 4:00 AM

Melissa McCarthy, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There is a first time for everything!

Award-winning stars like Glenn CloseChristian Bale and Lady Gaga may seem like fixtures on the Hollywood scene, but, believe it or not, there was once a day when they had never stepped foot on a red carpet. Shocking, we know!

This year seasoned pros like Bradley Cooperand Amy Adamswill be joined by Academy Award newcomers like Olivia ColmanRami Malekand Adam Driver, who were nominated for the first time this year.

And the 91st Academy Awards will definitely be unforgettable since there are going to be plenty of funny sketches, in lieu of having a host. 

As they say, you never forget your first Academy Award show!

Photos

Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

To experience the ultimate blast from the past, check out the gallery below!

Glenn Close, Academy Awards, Oscars 1984

Ron Galella/WireImage

Glenn Close

1983: Nominee, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, The World According to Garp 

2019: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress In A Leading Role, The Wife

Lady Gaga, Oscars 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

2016: Nominee, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for The Hunting Ground

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role,  A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

2012: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Bridesmaids 

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mahershala Ali, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mahershala Ali

2017: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Moonlight

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, The Green Book

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell

2018: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Vice

Christian Bale, Sibi, Oscars

ABC/Rick Rowell

Christian Bale

2011: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, The Fighter

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Vice

Bradley Cooper, Academy Awards, Oscars 2010

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

2013: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, Academy Awards, Oscars 1987

Ron Galella/WireImage

Willem Dafoe

1987: Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Platoon

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, At Eternity's Gate

Viggo Mortensen, Academy Awards, Oscars 2008

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen

2008: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Eastern Promises

2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Green Book

Amy Adams, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams

2006: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting, Junebug

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Vice

Regina King, Academy Awards, Oscars 2005

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Regina King

2005: Attendee

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, Oscars 2012

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Emma Stone

2012: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Birdman

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

2006: Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Constant Gardener

2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Favourite

Make sure to watch E! Live From the Red Carpet to see first time nominees like Rami Malek and Adam Driver make their Oscars red carpet debut!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

