Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Texts Wells Adams Sent Her Before Second Kidney Transplant

Sarah Hyland is taking a walk down memory lane this Valentine's Day!

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share her sweet love story with boyfriend, Wells Adams. She and the Bachelorette alum have been together for more than a year, and from Sarah's social media posts, it seems the couple is still going strong.

The 28-year-old actress gushed over her beau, revealing that he was extremely supportive during her second kidney transplant.

"The beginning of us," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, which was a screenshot of her and Wells' text message exchange from September 19, 2017.

"Ok. Going in! Thanks for keeping me company :)," she texted the Bachelorette alum, following her message with two kiss emojis.

"Good luck," he responded. "You'll do great! FaceTime me after when you're loopy. Also, I like you."

Cue the waterworks, this is a modern-day love story, people!