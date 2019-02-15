Brand New
Sunday 9e|6p

Brie Bella Comes Down With a Serious Case of "Mom Guilt" on Total Bellas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

No one likes a guilty conscience! Especially not this kind. 

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, WWE's beloved pair of butt-kicking twins hit the gym to prepare for the next leg of their joint wrestling comeback. After meeting up with Daniel Bryan for a training, Nikki Bella is ready to jump into the ring right away. But it's clear Brie Bella has something else on her mind.

"This whole run has been...it's been very difficult," Bryan tells Nikki, gesturing to a very sullen-looking Brie sitting beside him. "As parents, it's just very, very stressful."

In 2017, Brie and Bryan temporarily hung up their respective wrestling uniforms following the birth of their first daughter Birdie. Now, with their WWE careers taking off again, both halves of the couple are learning to manage professional commitments in addition to newly urgent personal ones. 

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

For two people who really want to be there for their kids, it definitely isn't easy.

"You see how [Birdie] is now," Brie says. "It's like, I go to use the restroom and she gets so upset. And she didn't do that three weeks ago."

Nikki feels for her sister, but she's also feeling a little stressed herself.

"I think mom guilt is a real thing. And I think that's really heavy on my sister right now," Nikki tells the confessional camera. "But at the end of the day, we did sign up for this. And there's a lot of frustration there for me. Because I just have to pick up that slack."

Hear what else Nikki has to say about Brie's "mom guilt"—and how she's handling it—in the clip above! 

Watch Total Bellas on E!, Sunday 9e|6p

