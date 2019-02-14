Colton Underwood Leaves Event Early After Being "Touched Inappropriately"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:38 PM

Colton Underwood

SplashNews.com

PSA: The Bachelor is not your plaything.

Colton Underwood, the 27-year-old star of the current 23rd season of the ABC dating show and its first admitted virgin, said on his Instagram Story on Thursday that a day earlier, he had to leave a San Diego, California event benefiting his Legacy Foundation, which helps people with cystic fibrosis, early because he was "grabbed and touched inappropriately."

"San Diego. I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night," wrote the former football player. "But at one point during the event, I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face. I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened, I had to do what was best for me as a human being. I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal."

Underwood was spotted taking many selfies and other photos with female fans at the event. The person or persons who grabbed him were not identified.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

"I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello," he continued. "Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF."

Colton Underwood, Instagram

Instagram / Colton Underwood

He added, "on another note: THANK YOU so much to @mavericksbeachclub & @puravidabracelets for putting on an amazing event."

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Instagram

Instagram / Mavericks Beach Club

Spotted at the event were Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, who she picked as the winner over Underwood and 27 other men on The Bachelorette season 14.

