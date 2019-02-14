Pete Davidson Joked He's the Next Kevin Federline Before Splitting From Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson was this close to being the next Kevin Federline.

It was only a few months ago that the Saturday Night Live star was set to marry pop star Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the lovebirds called off their short-lived engagement in October, but before that Pete was imagining his life as the future Mr. Grande.

In a YouTube video called "What the Fit" with comedian Kevin Hart, which was filmed before his split from Ariana, Pete and Kevin help a family move out of their home. When Davidson meets one of the family members, she exclaims, "Oh my God, you're engaged to Ariana Grande."

"Yes, I am. I'm Mr. Grande. It's me, the new Kevin Federline," Pete jokes, referencing Britney Spears' marriage to her former backup dancer.

After the family and their new "movers" get acquainted, the two comedians get started on packing. However, there is a bit of a problem: Pete is deathly allergic to dogs.