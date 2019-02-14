You Have to See the Justin Bieber Photo on Hailey Baldwin's Phone

Hailey Baldwin has been caught red-handed!

While hanging out in the Big Apple this Valentine's Day week, the supermodel headed to Barneys New York for a shopping trip.

But while arriving to the store wearing a camel coat, leather pants and black beanie, photographers spotted the newlywed holding her phone with an interesting screengrab.

Look closely and you may just spot a Justin Bieber throwback photo.

We zoomed in just for you Beliebers and spotted the "Baby" singer posing for a photo with a white button-down T-shirt and tie. Perhaps we just found a school picture day memory?