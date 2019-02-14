You Have to See the Justin Bieber Photo on Hailey Baldwin's Phone

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin has been caught red-handed!

While hanging out in the Big Apple this Valentine's Day week, the supermodel headed to Barneys New York for a shopping trip.

But while arriving to the store wearing a camel coat, leather pants and black beanie, photographers spotted the newlywed holding her phone with an interesting screengrab.

Look closely and you may just spot a Justin Bieber throwback photo.                    

We zoomed in just for you Beliebers and spotted the "Baby" singer posing for a photo with a white button-down T-shirt and tie. Perhaps we just found a school picture day memory?

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

Whatever the case may be, it's a sweet touch to a couple who continues to be open about their new status as husband and wife.

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

While their Valentine's Day plans remain top-secret, the duo recently talked about life as Mr. and Mrs. in Vogue's March 2019 issue.

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," Hailey explained to the publication. "I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard."

She continued, "It's a choice...But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

Most recently, the Drop the Mic co-host became Hailey Bieber that was welcomed by her family.

"I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin,'" she recalled to Bustle. "It's true!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Joked He's the Next Kevin Federline Before Splitting From Ariana Grande

House Hunters

Is HGTV Making a Big Change to House Hunters?

Celebrity Big Brother, Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Becoming a Meme On the Way to Celebrity Big Brother Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Symbolic Meaning Behind Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Tattoo

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Get Candid About Their Love Lives

Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.