Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

Gabrielle Union corrected a social media user who confused her for Brandy.

On Wednesday, Fenty Beauty shared a photo of Gabrielle on Instagram, telling followers, "For #BLACKHISTORYMONTH we're celebrating some of our heroes in beauty that love #FENTYBEAUTY! Check out our Instagram stories to see a special inspiring message from @gabunion."

But, in the comments of the post, one Instagram user wrote, "Brandy!!!! I love her."

After seeing the comment, the Fenty Beauty Instagram account replied with a series of question marks and exclamation points.

Gabrielle also sent a reply to the social media user, writing that while she does love Brandy...she's not actually Brandy.