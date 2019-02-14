Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 11:07 AM

Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union corrected a social media user who confused her for Brandy.

On Wednesday, Fenty Beauty shared a photo of Gabrielle on Instagram, telling followers, "For #BLACKHISTORYMONTH we're celebrating some of our heroes in beauty that love #FENTYBEAUTY! Check out our Instagram stories to see a special inspiring message from @gabunion."

But, in the comments of the post, one Instagram user wrote, "Brandy!!!! I love her."

After seeing the comment, the Fenty Beauty Instagram account replied with a series of question marks and exclamation points.

Gabrielle also sent a reply to the social media user, writing that while she does love Brandy...she's not actually Brandy.

America's Got Talent Shakeup! Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Terry Crews Join Season 14

"girl I [heart emoji] @4everbrandy toooooooooo!" Gabrielle commented. "I, however, am Gabrielle Union Wade and I hope you are never a witness to any crime cuz your eye witness testimony is a problem."

Gabrielle Union, Brandy, Instagram

Instagram

The Instagram user's comment appears to have since been deleted.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Gabrielle will be joining the judging panel on America's Got Talent alongside Julianne Hough.  

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return as judges on the reality series, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews serving as the host.

