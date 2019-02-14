Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Don't Hide Relationship: See Their Valentine's Day Tributes

While Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart remain largely private about their relationship, they're not hiding it either. Especially on Valentine's Day!

The 26-year-old actor and 22-year-old actress, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the CW series Riverdale, have been dating for more than a year and a half. They occasionally express their love for each other on social media and made their red carpet debut last May at the 2018 Met Gala, but mostly keep their romance away from the spotlight.

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," Sprouse told GQ magazine about the pair's relationship, in an interview published in its March 2019 issue. "It's just something that exists."

The interview was posted online on Thursday, Valentine's Day. Hours later, Sprouse posted on his Instagram page a photo of Reinhart, writing, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."