Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Can you feel the love?
Celebrity couples such as Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are celebrating Valentine's Day 2019 together and have taken to social media to pay tribute to each other on the special holiday.
"With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall..." Hyland wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing on a hike. "No matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me. #happyvalentinesday#myperson."
Other celebs, such as Fergie and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, are spending the holiday with their kids.
Stars such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot gave their female friends an early shout-out the day before for "Galentine's Day" (Thank Parks and Recreation for that one).
Check out photos of stars celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.
Instagram / Wells Adams
"Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine?" Adams wrote. "I love you +1 more than anything you say."
Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Hyland posted this photo of her and her man.
Instagram / Norman Reedus
The Walking Dead star posted this photo of him and the Inglorious Basterds actress, with whom he shares a daughter, writing, "Best valentine."
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
""You make me very happy," the Riverdale actress wrote to her co-star. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
Instagram / Bella Thorne
"U deserve all the candy," she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day loves."
Instagarm / Kyle Richards Umansky
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this throwback photo of her and her husband, "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine...Today marks our 25th Valentine's Day together . I love you more every day."
Instagram / Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is having a Galentine's Day! (she is married...many Israelis also celebrate the Israeli "Valentine's Day" in August.)
Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
"I'm still trying to figure out how I got to be your forever valentine," the actress wrote to her husband, Christopher French. "But I think it was the moment I chose to love myself that you came into my life. Happy Valentines Day @cmfrench I'm the luckiest girl."
Instagram / Kevin Jonas
"Happy Valentine's Day @daniellejonas be mine...always," he wrote.
Instagram / Fergie
The singer poses with her love of her life, her son. "Will u be my Valentine #axljack?" she wrote.
Instagram / Padma Lakshmi
"Give yourself some lovin' today," the Top Chef host wrote. "PSA: don't be duped by all the marketing hype- you don't need anyone else to prove you're worthy. Happy Valentines Day from me to you & from you to you. #valentinesday #vday #youretheone."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared this never-before-seen photo of herself with her husband, writing, "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!"
Aubrey Plaza/Instagram
The ladies of Parks & Recreation reunite for their annual Galentine's Day celebration.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
The singer-songwriters attend Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up in Los Angeles with their daughter and pooch.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's baby girl gets in the V-Day with a red velour sweatsuit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance
The author and bride-to-be hosts a Galentine's Day event at Alo Yoga Studio in Beverly Hills.
The Jersey Shore star treats daughter Meilani to an "early Valentine's Day present" by going to see Frozen the Musical.
Kourtney Kardashian's little girl unwraps presents she received from Cupid.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
The Twilight alum is all smiles at Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up.
Hilary Duff/Instagram
"Omg my baby Ivan," the Younger star gushed of her Valentine's Day present from Matthew Koma. "Welcome to the family! Ivan will stay on the alpaca farm with his friends until we are ready to be farm people! We get to visit when ever we like! I'm the luckiest girl. Ok. @matthewkoma serious swoon."
The E! reality star transforms her home into a Valentine's Day dream with this stunning floral arrangement, worth an estimated $10,000.
The Jersey Shore star shares a sweet photo of her kids, Giovanna and Lorenzo LaValle, in honor of the holiday.
