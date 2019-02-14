Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Can you feel the love?

Celebrity couples such as Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are celebrating Valentine's Day 2019 together and have taken to social media to pay tribute to each other on the special holiday.

"With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall..." Hyland wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing on a hike. "No matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me. #happyvalentinesday#myperson."

Other celebs, such as Fergie and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, are spending the holiday with their kids.

Stars such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot gave their female friends an early shout-out the day before for "Galentine's Day" (Thank Parks and Recreation for that one).