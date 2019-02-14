Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer Will Leave You Both Breathless and Laughing

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 8:13 AM

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

The first trailer for Killing Eve season two is here and BBC America knows exactly what it's doing. The trailer is funny, shocking, sexy and all the things you came to love about the first season of Killing Eve.

In case you forgot, Eve (Sandra Oh) stabbed Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the end of the first season, but a little—well, a big—stab wound isn't going to take out the notorious assassin. The cat and mouse game is just beginning for these two. The new season kicks off 30 seconds after season one ended.

The trailer above features what happened to Eve and Villanelle after their interaction in her apartment and teases what's to come when the second season premieres on Sunday, April 7. BBC America knows how you feel, the trailer pointblank says, "Your obsession returns."

See the new footage above and be sure to come back to E! News to hear about the new season straight from Oh and Comer. Get a sneak peek at season two in the photos below.

 

Killing Eve

BBC America

Who Can Be Trusted?

Eve (Sandra Oh) and her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).

Killing Eve

BBC America

She's Alive, Damnit!

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seems to be on the run after being stabbed by Eve.

Killing Eve

BBC America

A Lot on Her Mind

It's clear Eve is struggling with the events of the first season.

Killing Eve

BBC America

Seen Better Days

Villanelle was stabbed at the end of the first season, but it will take more than that to slow her down.

Killing Eve

BBC America

New Faces

Sandra Oh is joined by a handful of new cast members as her character unravels the mysteries of Villanelle.

Killing Eve

BBC America

She's Resourceful

Villanelle may have met her match in Eve.

Killing Eve

BBC America

What's On Your Mind, Eve?

A lot happened to Eve in the first season, it looks as if it's taking its toll.

Killing Eve returns Sunday, April 7 on both BBC America and AMC.

