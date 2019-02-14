Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer Will Leave You Both Breathless and Laughing

The first trailer for Killing Eve season two is here and BBC America knows exactly what it's doing. The trailer is funny, shocking, sexy and all the things you came to love about the first season of Killing Eve.

In case you forgot, Eve (Sandra Oh) stabbed Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the end of the first season, but a little—well, a big—stab wound isn't going to take out the notorious assassin. The cat and mouse game is just beginning for these two. The new season kicks off 30 seconds after season one ended.