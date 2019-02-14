Katy Perry Transforms Into a Creepily Clingy Robot in "365" Music Video

Don't you hate it when your robot becomes way too clingy, every day? Well, except during leap years.

Katy Perry plays a creepily obsessive android in the new music video for her and Zedd's single "365." With references to Westworld, '50s housewives andMadonna circa 1990, the footage shows Zedd, a human, taking part in a love experiment with Perry, who dishes out uncomfortably long and tight hugs, stares at while he sleeps and literally stalks him after a night together in bed.

The video was released on Thursday, February 14, aka Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day is going to be extra obsessive this year," Perry tweeted.