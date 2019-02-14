Watch Regina King Barely Avoid Getting Nailed by NBA Star Joel Embiid

That was close!

Regina King was almost tackled by NBA star Joel Embiid on Wednesday night. The Oscar nominee was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers when she got the surprise of a lifetime. During the game, Embiid went after a loose ball and ended up running right into the crowd. Luckily, instead of plowing right into King, who happened to be sitting there, Embiid was able to jump over the actress.

Embiid actually landed on statistician who was sitting at a table beside King. Thankfully, everyone was OK after the impact.