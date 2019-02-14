Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth a NSFW Valentine's Day Message

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 6:40 AM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

John Sciulli for Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is getting in the Valentine's Day spirit.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer sent a NSFW message to her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in celebration of the holiday. After finding a meme of herself from her 2014 Bangerz Tour, Cyrus took to social media to repost the image. The meme shows Cyrus lying on a car with her legs up in the air, along with the message, "When it's Valentine's Day and bae says hi."

"@LiamHemsworth love you," Cyrus wrote along with the image.

This is the first Valentine's Day that Cyrus and Hemsworth will be celebrating as a married couple. Back in December, the duo tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in front of close friends and family in Tennessee. 

Earlier this week, Cyrus stepped out to attend the premiere of Hemsworth's new movie, Isn't It Romantic. The actor was unable to make it to the premiere due to health reasons, so Cyrus showed up to represent for her man.

"So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic," Cyrus wrote on social media. "He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial."

The 26-year-old star later added a cheeky comment about her "hunky husband" after attending the premiere.

Sharing a photo of herself in front of the film's poster, Cyrus wrote, "Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."

Hemsworth also took to social media to apologize for not making it to the premiere.

"Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days," he wrote. "Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It's a perfect Valentine's Day flick so if ya ain't got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!"

