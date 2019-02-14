EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Taglines Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019

The Real Housewives of New York City stars know how to both poke fun at themselves and promote their brand at the same time—just look at their season 11 taglines for proof.

In the video below, exclusive to E! News, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley reveal their taglines in the new season 11 opener. Now it's time to obsessively dissect the meaning behind them!

Luann de Lesseps: "I plead guilty…to being fabulous."
This is obviously a wink and a nudge at her legal problems—the arrest and the lawsuit with her children—that were chronicled on the show.

Ramona Singer: "The only thing I'll settle for is more."
Um, not sure what this is in reference to? Her dating life?

Sonja Morgan: "People call me over the top, but lately I prefer being a bottom."
A gay joke! But she's a straight woman? However, it's Sonja...

Tinsley Mortimer: "Game, set, now, I need a match."
Obviously in reference to her quest to land a husband.

Bethenny Frankel: "When life gives me limes, I make margaritas."
Bethenny's sometime boyfriend Dennis Shields passed away right before filming on the new season started, and she's in an ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy—things which can be considered lemons (or limes in this case). And what is she famous for? Skinnygirl margaritas!

Dorinda Medley: "If you've got a problem with me, it's your problem!"
This seems to be a reference to some issues the ladies had with Dorinda and her behavior while out and about, in addition to setting the stage for some fight s this year.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

