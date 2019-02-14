The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Taglines Revealed

The Real Housewives of New York City stars know how to both poke fun at themselves and promote their brand at the same time—just look at their season 11 taglines for proof.

In the video below, exclusive to E! News, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley reveal their taglines in the new season 11 opener. Now it's time to obsessively dissect the meaning behind them!

Luann de Lesseps: "I plead guilty…to being fabulous."

This is obviously a wink and a nudge at her legal problems—the arrest and the lawsuit with her children—that were chronicled on the show.