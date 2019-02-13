Who Won Celebrity Big Brother Season 2?

Another season of Celebrity Big Brother has come to a close, and once again, we could never have guessed at the start of the season that this is where we'd end up.

The final five came down to Dina Lohan, Kandi Burruss, Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, and Tamar Braxton, with at least two final alliances at odds with each other going into the finale.

Ricky won the first HOH, securing his spot in the final four, and immediately sent Kandi out of the house. Ricky then won HOH again, sending Dina and Lolo out the door with Tamar remaining as his fellow final two. Kandi, Dina, and Lolo all then joined the jury.

After taking all of the first five votes read, Tamar Braxton was named the winner! Which was obvious, but still! Congrats to Tamar!