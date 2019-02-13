Christy Turlington Shuts Down NYFW Runway for the First Time in More Than 20 Years

Christy Turlington is back and better than ever!

The legendary supermodel shut down the runway for the first time in over 20 years. She made her triumphant return on the last day of New York Fashion Week, no less.

Turlington strutted her stuff on the catwalk at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 show. In fact, she closed it. Regardless if you're a fashionista or not, many know closing a runway show is no small feat.

However, fans of the fashion brand wouldn't expect anything less from Marc Jacobs, considering he's known to end fashion week with bang.

Fashion-goers were splendidly surprised to see the legendary model make her grand appearance at the show.

Her outfit was a dash of daring as she sashayed down the runway in a black feathered dress. In truth, the design is not for the faint of heart.

She wore a matching fascinator and black leather boots.

The vibe of the ensemble was Black Swan meets goth meets glam. It's most definitely a 2019 mood.