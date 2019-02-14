These $5 Products Give You Perfect Relaxed Waves Right Off the Runway

It's no secret that winter is rough, but that doesn't mean your hairstyle has to suffer.

Right about now, you're probably bundling up and doing whatever you can to stay warm (especially if you're at New York Fashion Week like us!), but according to TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan, your hair can still look supermodel chic with her go-to style of the season: relaxed waves. "This look is universally flattering, perfectly undone, and easy to achieve. It's great for all lengths and hair types and looks polished without trying too hard," she says.