Khloe Kardashian ''Chooses Not to Worry'' About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 3:22 PM
Khloe Kardashian is living her best life.
Despite rumors swirling online about the status of her and Tristan Thompson's relationship, Khloe "feels very fulfilled," a source tells E! News.
"They are still together," the same source reveals. "Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe's in L.A. most of the time."
Right now, the reality TV personality is enjoying spending time with her daughter, True Thompson.
She is "focused on True and her work," our source explains, adding, "She's all about True and being a good mom."
If anything, the fashion mogul "keeps things under wraps," which is why fans haven't seen her post intimate details about her life on social media.
While the 34-year-old TV personality has shared some cryptic Instagram posts in recent weeks, as of late, she's kept things low-key. From pics with her daughter to glamour shots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared small snippets of her world online.
Earlier today, fans were excited to learn that she cut her hair into a shorter bob.
"10 months after giving birth and I'm finally feeling like I'm getting my mojo back," she captioned her Instagram post. "Woooo wooo."
"She's consumed with True and head-over-heels in love with her," our source tells us.
That's why when it comes to her and Tristan, our source says, "she chooses not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore."
In fact, Khloe is "very happy with things the way they are and feels very fulfilled," according to our source.
"She doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to."
Right now, our source says, "being True's mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority."
The couple was last seen together in mid-January.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Lakers, the pair celebrated with a late date night at Craig's. The two were all smiles and seen holding hands as they made their way into the restaurant.
"Khloe looked very happy with Tristan and proud to be on his arm," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "He was leading her around and they stayed very close. There seemed to be nothing but good vibes between them."
