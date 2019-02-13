Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Valentine's Day Celebrations Early With Stunning $10,000 Floral Arrangement

Pay attention, ladies and gents, because Kylie Jenner is showing us how to do Valentine's Day in style.

All it takes to get this elaborate set-up is a lavish mansion, world-renowned florists and a $10,000 budget. A florist tells E! News that the romantic heart-shaped rose arrangement could easily be worth an estimated $8,000-$10,000.

Kylie gave her millions of Instagram followers a peek at the over-the-top set-up on Wednesday, which has sparked rumors of a potential engagement between her and boyfriend Travis Scott. However, some people are taking the V-Day themed arrangement with a grain of salt since the makeup mogul has a penchant for extravagant holiday decorations. Her fabulous Christmas set-up is proof that Kylie loves holidays.

Moreover, Wednesday is Galentine's Day, so the star could also be preparing for a dinner with her closest gal pals in honor of the occasion.