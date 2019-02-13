Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
"Amazing Grace" (Sundial Pictures/Neon)
"Making The Five Heartbeats" (Green Lighthouse)
"Quincy" (Netflix)
"RBG" (CNN)
"Whitney" (Roadside Attractions/Miramax)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
"Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media" (NBC)
"King in the Wilderness" (HBO)
"Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" (HBO)
"Shut Up & Dribble" (Showtime)
"Time For Ilhan" (Fuse)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Justin Simien - "Dear White People" - Chapter 1 (Netflix)
Marquita J. Robinson - "Glow" - Work the Leg (Netflix)
Peter H. Saji - "black-ish" - Purple Rain (ABC)
Regina Y. Hicks - "Insecure" - High-Like (HBO)
Trevor Noah , Steve Budow , David Kibuuka , Zhubin Parang , Dan Amira , Lauren Sarver Means , Mr. Daniel Radosh , David Angelo , Devin Trey Delliquanti , Zachary DiLanzo - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - 23087
Alex Wagner (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Janine Sherman Barrois - "Claws" - Cracker Casserole (TNT)
Kay Oyegun "This Is Us" - This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life (NBC)
Lena Waithe - "The Chi" - Pilot (Showtime)
Patrick Joseph Charles - "Black Lightning" - Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption (The CW/Netflix)
Lena Waithe, Dime Davis, - "The Chi" - The Whistle (Showtime)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Anna Deavere Smith - "Notes From the Field" (HBO)
J. David Shanks - "Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death" (Netflix)
Katrina M. O'Gilvie - "Behind the Movement" (TV One)
Ramin Bahrani, Amir Naderi - "Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)
Shalisha Francis - "Seven Seconds: Of Gods and Men" (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)
Boots Riley - "Sorry To Bother You" (Annapurna Pictures)
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)
Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim - "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - "Black Panther (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FUBU (FX Networks)
Gina Rodriguez - "Jane the Virgin" - Chapter Seventy-Four (CW)
Hiro Murai - "Atlanta" - Teddy Perkins (FX Networks)
Ken Whittingham - "Atypical" - "Ernest Shackleton's Rules for Survival" (Netflix)
Millicent Shelton - "Insecure" - High-Like (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Ayoka Chenzira - "Queen Sugar" - Here Beside the River (OWN)
Deborah Ann Chow - "Better Call Saul" - Something Stupid (AMC)
Dee Rees - "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" - Kill All Others (Prime Video)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield - "Marvel's Luke Cage" - I Get Physical (Netflix)
Zetna Fuentes - "How To Get Away With Murder" - Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Ernest Dickerson - "Seven Seconds: Until It Do" (Netflix)
Ramin Bahrani - "Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)
Tanya Hamilton - "Seven Seconds: That What Follows" (Netflix)
Tracy Heather Strai - "Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)
Victoria Mahoney - "Seven Seconds: Witness for the Prosecution" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)
Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)
Steve McQueen - "Widows" (20th Century Fox)
Ryan Coogler - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)
Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones - "Quincy" (A Le Train Train\Bob's Your Uncle\Tribeca Production for Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Issa Rae - "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix)
Laya Deleon Hayes - "Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)
Mahershala Ali - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)
Samuel L. Jackson - "Incredibles 2" (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios)
Shameik Moore - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)