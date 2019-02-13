Brie Larson's Motivation for Becoming Captain Marvel Is True Girl Power

Brie Larson knows Hollywood has been talking.

With just a couple of weeks to go until Captain Marvel hits theatres, all eyes are on the blockbuster film as Carol Danvers (Brie's character) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

Despite all the attention—and even some pressure—surrounding the film's performance, Brie isn't focused on those elements.

"There's this sense of setting this thing up. I know it's exciting and fun to be like, ‘Will it sink or will it float?' ‘What's going to happen?' ‘Can women exist in the world?' ‘We're not sure yet!' But women have been opening movies since the silent era," Brie shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there."