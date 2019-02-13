Brie Larson's Motivation for Becoming Captain Marvel Is True Girl Power

Dana Scruggs for The Hollywood Reporter
Brie Larson knows Hollywood has been talking.
With just a couple of weeks to go until Captain Marvel hits theatres, all eyes are on the blockbuster film as Carol Danvers (Brie's character) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.
Despite all the attention—and even some pressure—surrounding the film's performance, Brie isn't focused on those elements.
"There's this sense of setting this thing up. I know it's exciting and fun to be like, ‘Will it sink or will it float?' ‘What's going to happen?' ‘Can women exist in the world?' ‘We're not sure yet!' But women have been opening movies since the silent era," Brie shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there."
As for why she was drawn to Captain Marvel, the 29-year-old can't help but acknowledge the impact her character could have.
Dana Scruggs for The Hollywood Reporter
"The very nature of this film means that I'm having conversations that I'd like to have about what it means to be a woman. What strength looks like, the complexities of the female experience, female representation," she explained to the publication. "It's surprising and cool that my first giant movie I get to be having those kinds of conversations. But that's also why I've waited and been particular about what jobs I do."
With Captain Marvel scheduled to hit theatres everywhere March 8, many in the industry sincerely hope this is only the beginning of talented actresses earning big-time roles in Marvel movies.
"We feel like it'll be the first of many," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told THR. "There were a lot of men in that initial run of Avengers."
As an added treat, Brie's character will return to theaters just seven weeks later in Avengers: Endgame.