Brie Larson's Motivation for Becoming Captain Marvel Is True Girl Power

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 10:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Larson, The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Scruggs for The Hollywood Reporter

Brie Larson knows Hollywood has been talking.

With just a couple of weeks to go until Captain Marvel hits theatres, all eyes are on the blockbuster film as Carol Danvers (Brie's character) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

Despite all the attention—and even some pressure—surrounding the film's performance, Brie isn't focused on those elements.

"There's this sense of setting this thing up. I know it's exciting and fun to be like, ‘Will it sink or will it float?' ‘What's going to happen?' ‘Can women exist in the world?' ‘We're not sure yet!' But women have been opening movies since the silent era," Brie shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there."

Photos

Brie Larson's Best Looks

As for why she was drawn to Captain Marvel, the 29-year-old can't help but acknowledge the impact her character could have.

Brie Larson, The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Scruggs for The Hollywood Reporter

"The very nature of this film means that I'm having conversations that I'd like to have about what it means to be a woman. What strength looks like, the complexities of the female experience, female representation," she explained to the publication. "It's surprising and cool that my first giant movie I get to be having those kinds of conversations. But that's also why I've waited and been particular about what jobs I do."

With Captain Marvel scheduled to hit theatres everywhere March 8, many in the industry sincerely hope this is only the beginning of talented actresses earning big-time roles in Marvel movies.

"We feel like it'll be the first of many," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told THR. "There were a lot of men in that initial run of Avengers."

As an added treat, Brie's character will return to theaters just seven weeks later in Avengers: Endgame.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brie Larson , Movies , Entertainment , Captain Marvel , Marvel , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Vergara Hollywood Medium 401

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is Clearing Up Some Rumors About Kit Harington and the End of Game of Thrones

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The Big Bang Theory

See The Big Bang Theory's Epic Final Flash Mob for the Studio Audience

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.