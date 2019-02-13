Samantha Markle Shades George Clooney for Defending Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle is firing back at George Clooney.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner came to the defense of his friend, Meghan Markle, in an interview with Who. Clooney, who attended Markle's May wedding to Prince Harry with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, addressed the criticism Markle has received since becoming a royal.

During the interview, Clooney first denied that he'll be the godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child, expected to arrive in the spring.

"I'm the father of twins, I have enough s--t to deal with – literally!" Clooney shared with the outlet.

The interview then took a more serious turn when the Catch-22 actor discussed how Markle has been treated in the press.