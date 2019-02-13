Return to Pawnee With These Galentine's Day Parks and Recreation Deleted Scenes

"Part of the fun of doing the show has been just for literally no reason to drop Parks and Rec easter eggs into The Good Place," he said. "And we've done it like, I don't know, a dozen times. And that was a total coincidence [having Lil Sebastian in the episode], that was for an episode of The Good Place where all the animals were walking around. We decided just for old times' sake to get Lil Sebastian back."

However, it's just a nice to think about Lil Sebastian, the miniature horse, in heaven, Schur said, it's not a crossover.

All seven seasons of Parks and Rec are streaming on Netflix.

