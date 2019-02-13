"This Is Extremely Rare!" Can the Botched Doctors Figure Out How to Reconstruct A Patient's Face?

This patient knows her angles. She'd just like fewer to work with.

During Wednesday's new Botched episode, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow team up to help Koffa, a fashion designer who'd been living with a severe case of sarcoidosis (an autoimmune disease that affects the tissue in her skin) for more than half her life.

"I was about 19 years old when my face started changing," Koffa began.

The changes started out slow. First, she remembered her mom noticing some unusual swelling around her eyes and cheekbone area. Then, in 2012, "My face started leaning," she continued. "And it just kept going."

By the start of this week's episode, Koffa's face had been stripped of most of its original structure. After steadily chipping away at her fat cells, sarcoidosis left her with hollowed-out cheeks and a generally bony-looking exterior.

"I have my angles down pat when it comes to selfies, don't get me wrong," Koffa laughed. "But sometimes I feel like giving up. I'm tired of feeling devastated and pissed off, like, 'Why is this happening?'"