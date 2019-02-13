The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Reunion Trailer Will Leave You Gasping

Old wounds, harsh words, tears, threats and accusations are all part of the explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion—and E! News has your exclusive first look at all the drama.

In the trailer below, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider all go at it, rehashing the past season's worth of drama. The ladies hold nothing back.

"You f—king coldhearted bitch," Teresa says at one point, to…Melissa? We're not sure. But the main beefs seem to be between Teresa and Jackie and Margaret and Jennifer.