Fans Think Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller With Her Grammy Dress

Ariana Grande's gorgeous Zac Posen gown might've been a tribute to the late Mac Miller.

On Sunday night, Grande, who decided not to perform or attend the 2019 Grammys after a disagreement with producers over her set list, showed her fans the dress she would've worn to the award show. "when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not.... thank u," she captioned a photo of herself striking a pose in the Cinderella-inspired gown.

Designer Posen even referenced the movie in several of posts on Instagram, captioning one picture of Grande in the gown, "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo."