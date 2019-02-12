Lady Gaga Defends "Brave" Cardi B Amid Grammy Win Backlash

Lady Gaga and Cardi B's newfound friendship just took another big step.

On Tuesday, the Joanne artist took to Twitter to defend Cardi B, who has faced backlash ever since her historic win at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday. Gaga shared a photo of the two of them chatting and sharing a laugh at the ceremony and praised the rapper for her craft. "It is so hard to be a woman in this industry," Gaga tweeted. "What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi."

She continued, "You deserve your awards. Let's celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave."

The duo of winners became instant BFFs at the show when Cardi went up to the A Star Is Born actress and totally fan-girled. From the looks of it, the feeling was completely mutual.

In 2016, Cardi tweeted about the Mother Monster's influence on her. "When I was a teenager lady Gaga changed my life," she wrote. "She inspired me to be myself & be different." It only took two years, but Gaga replied "Love you girl" to that exact tweet.