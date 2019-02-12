From Swollen Feet to Breaking Toilet Seats, Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Struggles Are So Relatable

Jessica Simpson isn't shy when it comes to sharing her pregnancy journey and the struggles that come with it.

The 38-year-old star recently took to Instagram to talk about her latest blunder.

"Warning...," she began her post. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant." Noted!

In her photo, Simpson was hilariously holding the toilet seat she broke. Of course, she looked as fabulous as ever wearing Fendi slides, colorful-printed pants and a chic scarf headband.

Hours earlier, the fashion designer confessed she indulged in a little retail therapy as she sat in her new chair.

"Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner," the mom-of-two captioned her Instagram post.

While she didn't explicitly say whether or not she was happy with her purchase, she sat on her new furniture piece and gave it a thumbs up.

Her fans immediately responded to her posts, saying how relatable she was.

"That was me with my last pregnancy," one commentor wrote. Another fan said, "You seriously remind me of ME being pregnant lol."