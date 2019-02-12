Why Twins Mady and Cara Gosselin Are "Glad" Mom Kate Gosselin Is Open to Dating Again

To think it was already 12 years ago when Jon & Kate Plus 8—and later, Kate Plus 8—first aired on TV.

The world met Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin as well as their twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel in 2007 and continued for 10 years until its final episode in 2017. In that span of time, Jon and Kate got divorced, dealt with custody issues and more.

Now, Kate is getting back into the reality TV world with her new show called Kate Plus Date. It involves the 43-year-old getting set up on dates by a matchmaker and hoping to find love. Kate and her daughters Mady and Cara discussed the upcoming show at a TCA panel in Los Angeles on Tuesday and how they feel about her mom immersing herself into the world of modern dating.

The President and General Manager of TLC, Howard Lee, introduced the Gosselin gals and the new show. "Almost 10 years after her divorce and with diapers, bottles, and sleepless nights a thing of the past, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love or, at least, like," Lee told the crowd. "With the help of professional matchmakers and her college-bound daughters Mady and Cara, Kate dives back into the dating pool. She puts it all out there, the good, the bad, and the super awkward."