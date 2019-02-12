Aziz Ansari Reveals He Felt "Upset and Humiliated" About Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari has taken to the comedy stage to address the sexual misconduct claim made against him a little over a year ago.

According to Vulture, the comedian had a pop up show in New York City on Monday night at the Village Underground. Ansari advertised the set himself in an Instagram selfie and described the "pop up" as a "small, last-minute, intimate show." Despite the 18,000 people supposedly vying to get tickets, Ansari performed in front of just 200 of them.

The Master of None writer eased into the topic of the allegation and reportedly told the audience that he hadn't spoke about it earlier because needed to digest the claim made against him and map out how he wanted to talk about "the whole thing."

He told the crowd, "It's a terrifying thing to talk about."

The 35-year-old added, "There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way."