Chuck E. Cheese's Denies Pizza Conspiracy After Shane Dawson's Investigation

A kid can still be a kid—and eat pizza—at Chuck E. Cheese's.

Earlier this week, YouTube star Shane Dawson released a new video titled "Investigating Conspiracies with Shane Dawson."

In a matter of 24 hours, his latest upload earned more than eight million views. It also has some viewers questioning the pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's.

Ultimately, the national chain big on family entertainment and restaurants is setting the record straight once and for all.

"The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese's and our pizza are unequivocally false," the company said in a statement to E! News. "No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they're not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious."