Alec Merlino and Kara Kay's Survivor Love Story Deserves Reward

When Kara Kay and Alec Merlino found out they were appearing on Survivor, finding love certainly wasn't on their to-do list.

Instead, the $1 million prize was one of their main motivations to leave sunny California and try to outwit, outlast and outplay their competition.

While they may not have made the finals on season 37 of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the two castaways found a prize each of them never expected. Oh yes, these two found love.

"I think we both started liking each other, but we just didn't know it," Alec shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's season premiere. "Toward the end of the show, when I would walk back into Tribal when I got voted out, I was like, 'She's kinda cute.' And it wasn't until the very last night when the thing kinda happened."

That thing is deciding to turn their friendship into something more. The pair says they started dating May 7, which was the last day they were both in Fiji.