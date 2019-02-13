Gal Pals Unite! Which Iconic TV Girl Squad Would You Spend Galentine's Day With?

Even though this is a made up holiday, more and more people are starting to celebrate it and we really can't wait for it to reach national or international holiday status.

"Oh, it's only the best day of the year," Leslie explains in the episode. "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

What is Galentine's Day you ask? Well, it is a day dedicated to your lady friends that was invented by the one and only Leslie Knope ( Amy Poehler ) on Parks and Recreation during the season two episode aptly titled, "Galentine's Day."

Since Valentine's Day is about love—or eating chocolate alone while watching movies (if you're single)—we'd much rather grab our favorite bottle of wine, those same chocolates and our BFFs to celebrate Galentine's Day instead.

Today is Galentine's Day , which is our favorite holiday ever created by a TV show and we are so happy it's finally here.

There have been iconic friendships like the ladies who hung out at Central Perk on Friends and newer squads like the women of The Bold Type that have made us realize that whether you live with your besties or work with them, or just see them from time to time, having a solid group of girls is what we all deserve.

We've been blessed with the Sex and the City ladies who taught us how to navigate romances, the ladies of Parks and Rec who taught us that compliments are always a good idea and the Gilmore girls who proved that mothers and daughters can be the ultimate friends.

Over the years we've looked to TV shows and their amazing girl friendships to see ladies who celebrate ladies on the regular and on Galentine's Day we cheers to them and our BFFs because ladies stick together, duh!

Warner Bros. Monica, Rachel & Phoebe, Friends The Friends trio is the trio to end all trios. Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) were the ultimate BFFs on the '90s sitcom. They lived together, stood by each other's sides on their wedding days and had epic slap fights. Through it all we've always wanted to be a part of their world...and maybe wear a wedding dress while drinking on the couch with them.

Tom/ABC via Getty Images Meredith & Cristina, Grey's Anatomy Even though Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) isn't currently on Grey's Anatomy, her friendship with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might be our favorite thing that ever came from the doctor drama. They built each other up, had each other's backs and were the perfect shoulder to cry on when things got rough both at the hospital and in their love lives.

The WB Television Network Buffy & Willow, Buffy the Vampire Slayer If you want adventures with your friends then this TV show duo is the one you should join. Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) kicked vampire butt while her BFF Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) used her book smarts and witchy ways to help her save the day on more than one occasion on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The CW Network (The CW) Betty & Veronica, Riverdale What better best friends could you have than Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes)? On Riverdale they have proven they are ride or die besties which we love. They cheer together, solve crimes together, go on epic double dates and when you add in Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) they even raise a little hell.

Freeform Sutton, Jane & Kat, The Bold Type Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), tiny Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) and Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) make us want to work with our best friends everyday. Sure, not all companies are like Scarlet magazine, but if we could be a part of this squad we'd quit our job right now.

The WB Television Network The Halliwell Sisters, Charmed We'd be friends with these witch sisters any day. Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) was the youngster with sass, Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) was the wild child with a love of everyone and Piper Halliwell (Holly Marie Combs) was the fiercely strong older sister. If we're being honest, we would be charmed to know any of them.

Mark Seliger/HBO Marnie, Jessa, Hannah, Shoshanna, Girls Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) couldn't be more different and that's why we love them. Together they could face anything New York City threw at them including messy breakups and bad sex and we know if we were a part of their group they'd be there for us no matter what we were going through.

FOX Donna, Brenda & Kelly, Beverly Hills, 90210 There were definitely some lows when it came to the "It Girls" at Beverly Hills High School, but when push came to shove, Donna Martin (Tori Spelling), Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) were the coolest friends in town. They had killer style, the hottest boyfriends and would do anything to help each other out.

The WB/Randy Tepper The Gilmore Girls, Gilmore Girls Who says your best friend can't be your mom? Gilmore Girls made us want to instantly be besties with our mom the way that Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) were. They tell each other everything, have great movie nights, and make every day the perfect day for coffee talk. Oh, and if you add in Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) you'll have the ultimate power crew, which we are all for.

Comedy Central Ilana & Abbi, Broad City If you need a laugh, then you should definitely join Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) and Abbi Abrams' (Abbi Jacobson) squad ASAP. You won't be able to stop laughing.

NBC Ruby, Annie & Beth, The Good Girls When you find friends who would break the law with you like Ruby Hill (Retta), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) and Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks) did on The Good Girls, you know you've found your friends for life. Yes, going up against money launderers when you have kids isn't exactly smart, but we'd maybe, probably, rob a grocery store with the gals too.

NBCUniversal, Inc. Ann & Leslie, Parks and Recreation Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) once called Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) a "poetic, noble land-mermaid" and a "beautiful tropical fish" so, ya we want to be a part of this duo ASAP.

CW Blair & Serena, Gossip Girl Gossip Girl here, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) are always style and friendship goals. Whether they are on the Upper East side together or watching each other get married, they look amazing and we are forever jealous of their fashionable friendship.

Touchstone Television The Golden Girls, The Golden Girls These older ladies know how to have fun! The Golden Girls squad made up of Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Dorthy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) prove that no matter what your age if you have the right squad you'll be set for life.

Freeform Hanna, Emily, Aria, Spencer & Alison, Pretty Little Liars Games, great parties and mysterious clues to bond over...what could be more fun? Even though there was a lot of scary things that happened between Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) throughout their friendship, they were so strong as a unit and you could always trust them with your life...literally and figuratively.

