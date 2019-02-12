Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Divide and What's Different This Time

Once again, Lisa Vanderpump appears to be under fire, but she's defending herself ahead of the return of RHOBH.

E! News' Melanie Bromley sat down with LVP last week to talk about the Facebook Watch show World's Most Amazing Dog, on which Lisa is a judge, but they also addressed the season nine RHOBH trailer that brought back memories of another time when accusations were flying.

"Season two—you and I had been friends for a very long time—you were accused in season two of giving stories to me," Bromley explained. "And you were not giving stories to me."

Bromley asked Vanderpump to explain her side of what appears to be a very divided situation in Beverly Hills this season.

"Well, it's been the same seasons two, four, and six," Lisa explained. "So it's kind of the fourth time."