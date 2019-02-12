Love Lessons From the Cast of Temptation Island

EXCLUSIVE!

Seven cast members, including three halves of couples, weighed in on the top love lessons they learned from Temptation Island, as well as their top dating dos and don'ts.

It's a reality show all about couples testing their relationships, which means its contestants might be extra suited to give out a little bit of relationship advice based on what they learned from the reality series, whether they started in a couple or they came in single.

So here in the days leading up to the holiday all about love, do scroll down to hear their best tips, and don't forget to watch Temptation Island, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.

USA Kady Cannon Krambeer, Girlfriend of John Thurmond Top Love Lesson: Things/people aren't always what they seem at first impressions. If you give someone the chance to open up who they really you may be very pleasantly surprised…or highly disappointed. Dating Dos and Don'ts Don't tell the person you're with they look like your dad on the first date Do remember to be unapologetically yourself even if others don't like it or don't understand you.

USA Jack Allen, Single Top Love Lesson: My experience on the island was a glorified exercise in honest communication - honesty with yourself and your significant other. If I were to boil it down into one single "love lesson," I would say I learned that a happy relationship necessitates a deeper consideration of your partners wants and needs. Long-term compatibility should be considered early. Dos and Don'ts: Do be yourself. Don't stay in your comfort zone.

USA Javen Butler, Boyfriend of Shari Ligons Top Love Lesson: The top love lesson that I learned from the island was to listen to my heart and trust my intuition. Dating Dos and Don'ts: One dating tip that I learned on the island was to just relax and let things flow naturally. I had a problem with anxiety whenever I had to take someone on a date. I would be panicking inside while no one would know. I learned to relax and just breathe.

Article continues below

USA Network Hannah Rightmire, Single Top Love Lesson: My top love lesson I've learned from the island is that not all men crave variety. They actually crave connection. And it doesn't matter how smart, beautiful, or successful someone is, if a connection isn't there, any attraction will fizzle out. It's on a chemical and intellectual level as well as instinctual. Also, there is no such thing as "competition" when it comes to love. There's no other woman out there that is exactly like you and so there's no comparison. You are uniquely you and if it does or doesn't work out that has nothing to do with other women. Dos and Don'ts: A "don't" dating tip is, don't hold back how you feel just for the sake of being "nice." That's bullshit. Always speak up for yourself and be authentic. First dates can be awkward but don't hold back who you truly are. It will be worth it in the end.

USA Evan Smith, Boyfriend of Kaci Campbell Top Love Lesson: My top love lesson I learned is that the best things in life start at the end of your comfort zone, so shake things up! Dos and Don'ts: My dating tip is don't be afraid to let the girl/guy you're talking to know how you're feeling. Even if you think you may be in a little deeper than they are, just put it all out there!

USA Wynn Sarden, Single Top Love Lesson: My top love lesson learned would be to never set your expectations to high before getting to know someone thoroughly. You can't always expect everyone to be as genuine and authentic as you are no matter how confident you are about a situation. Everyone will not be upfront and honest with you as you are with them. Dos and Don'ts: Do replay Django on repeat in your mind if it's your first time on a horse on your first date! Don't: Never tell a woman your only focus is her a week in with 3 other options around. Explore all options before settling on someone who's exploring all their options.

Article continues below