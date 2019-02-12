It's Leroy vs. Hunter on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in an Explosive Confrontation Over...Money?

Would it truly be MTV's The Challenge without some dudes puffing their chests and getting into it with each other, not on the playing field, but back at the house? It's time for Hunter Barfield and Leroy Garrett to go get it in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Hunter and Leroy are both veterans of The Challenge, Hunter originally hailing from Are You the One? and Leroy from The Real World. What sparks this fight? It seems it has to do with Ashley Mitchell and her previous win with Hunter. Somehow Johnny Bananas is involved too, because of course, he's Johnny Bananas.