It's Leroy vs. Hunter on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in an Explosive Confrontation Over...Money?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 10:00 AM

Would it truly be MTV's The Challenge without some dudes puffing their chests and getting into it with each other, not on the playing field, but back at the house? It's time for Hunter Barfield and Leroy Garrett to go get it in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Hunter and Leroy are both veterans of The Challenge, Hunter originally hailing from Are You the One? and Leroy from The Real World. What sparks this fight? It seems it has to do with Ashley Mitchell and her previous win with Hunter. Somehow Johnny Bananas is involved too, because of course, he's Johnny Bananas.

"She took money from you," Leroy yells in Hunter's face.

And then everybody starts clapping. That's when security gets involved and insanity ensues. Click play on the video above to see it unfold.

Meet the cast of the new season below.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (Veteran)

This is his 18th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

CT Tamburello (Veteran)

This is CT's 15th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Kam Williams (Veteran)

This is Kam's third time on the show.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Amanda Garcia (Veteran)

Amanda is on her fifth appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Kyle Christie (Veteran)

Kyle is on his third Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Da'Vonne Rogers (Veteran)

This is Da'Vonne's second Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Leroy Garrett (Veteran)

This is Leroy's 10th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Jenna Compono (Veteran)

Jenna has done seven Challenges.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Nany Gonzalez (Veteran)

Nany is on her sixth Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Zach Nichols (Veteran)

This is Zach's eighth time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Natalie Negrotti (Veteran)

This is Natalie's third time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Paulie Calafiore (Veteran)

This is Paulie's second Challenge, so he's a veteran. He previously appeared on Ex on the Beach and Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Ashley Mitchell (Veteran)

Ashley is on her fourth Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello (Veteran)

Cara Maria is a 13-time The Challenge veteran.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Hunter Barfield (Veteran)

Hunter is now on his fourth The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Wes Bergmann (Veteran)

This is Wes' 11th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Joao Paulo Andrade (Prospect)

He comes from Ex on the Beach Brazil.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Gus Smyrnios (Prospect)

Gus is from Floribama Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Mattie Lynn Breaux (Prospect)

She comes to the show from Party Down South.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Georgia Harrison (Prospect)

Georgia comes to the show from Love Island.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Liz Nolan (Prospect)

Liz spent time on Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Turabi Camkiran (Prospect)

Turabi is from Survivor Turkey.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Natalie Duran (Prospect)

Natalie spent time on American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Theo Campbell (Prospect)

Theo comes from the world of Love Island.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Morgan Willet (Prospect)

Morgan was previously on Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Ashley Cain (Prospect)

Ashley was on Ex on the Beach UK.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Chase McNary (Prospect)

Viewers will remember Chase from this time on The Bachelorette.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Stephen Bear (Prospect)

Stephen comes from Geordie Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Alan Valdez (Prospect)

Alan is a TV personality from Telemundo.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Julia Nolan (Prospect)

Julia comes from the world of Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Dee Nguyen (Prospect)

Dee comes to The Challenge from Geordie Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Zahida Allen (Prospect)

Zahida is a newcomer from Ex on the Beach.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Josh Martinez (Prospect)

Josh comes to the MTV reality series from Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Shaleen Sutherland (Prospect)

Shaleen Sutherland comes to The Challenge from the Canadian version of The Bachelor.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.

