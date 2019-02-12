All the Details on Selena Gomez's Girls' Trip to Cabo

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 9:00 AM
Selena Gomez and her closest pals took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend.
The 26-year-old "Wolves" singer traveled to Mexico with her closest pals to celebrate BFF Courtney Barry's bachelorette. On Monday, Gomez posted a series of photos from their tropical getaway on Instagram.
"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez," Gomez captioned the cute social media snaps, which show the group of girls spending time on the beach together.
Barry also posted photos to social media, showing her and Gomez horseback riding. She also captioned a group photo, "had the best weekend celebrating with some of my closest lady friends. hard to explain the love and joy I've felt this season."
"They had an amazing few days with lots of girlfriend time by the pool," a source tells E! News. "Selena was in great spirits and looked healthy and happy. She was right in the middle of her friends eating chips and guacamole and drinking from a big bottle of water. They all positioned their chairs in a big circle and spent the day on the rooftop laughing and gossiping."
"At night they had dinner on the beach and were treated to a fireworks show in the sky," the insider continues. "They took lots of pictures together with a disposable camera and commemorated the weekend."
The source adds, "It was an enjoyable few days for Selena and she seemed to really love being in the sun and just having girl time with her closest friends."
Over the summer, Gomez and Barry celebrated their friendship by getting matching #1 tattoos.
"And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman," Gomez captioned a photo of their new ink. "The way you handle life's most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby!"
