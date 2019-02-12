Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Reveals How She Met Her "Incredibly Wonderful" New Boyfriend

According to Nolan, they "connected right off the bat."

"Initially, I was attracted to him because A) he has a great beard and B) he said he was going to build a fire that night," the "Let's Talk About It" podcast host told E! News. "He's a total weirdo, very smart, the most passionate person I've ever met when it comes to sustainability, the environment, and our food systems. The whole weekend at the conference was honestly magical."

Since that first weekend in September 2018, the two have forged an honest romance. "I enjoy how comfortable it is to be around him. We have both been our authentic selves since we met, which lead to some honest and difficult conversations upfront," she said. "But, that has enabled us to build a strong foundation through our communication right away."