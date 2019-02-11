The Bachelor Did Not Jump Over the Fence This Week & We're Mad

All season of The Bachelor, we've been waiting for one thing: Colton's fence jump.

During a promo after the first episode, we saw Colton throwing himself over a tall fence like it was no big thing. We got only the vaguest, most puzzling answers about the moment from Colton and from Chris Harrison afterwards, with Chris marveling at Colton's athleticism.

"I thought I had him boxed in because of the fence. Little did I know, I did not, and I was dealing with an NFL athlete that could easily make waste of that fence," he said. "Usually with these Bachelors I can keep up with them, Colton I cannot keep up with."

This week, Twitter made it seem as if we were finally getting that fence jump. Twitter lied.