Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Rivalry Rumors With Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson understands all too well what it's like to be pitted against another woman.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Charles' younger brother PrinceAndrew for a decade, has spoken out against the cruel nature of the internet thanks to a new #HelloToKindness campaign.

In an open letter published by Hello!, Ferguson spoke of the nasty comments that have become typical online and how, with people spending as much time as they do on devices, the way people speak to each other is making a concerning impact.

"It's time to confront head on the fact that much of social media has become a sewer," Ferguson wrote.

"Take a look at any website, and you'll see extraordinarily abusive comments aimed not only at people in the public eye but also other internet users. Bullying, sniping, bitching, even the most appalling sexism, racism and homophobia are commonplace—it seems that online, anything goes."