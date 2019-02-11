The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Will Smith's Genie in Aladdin

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 12:32 PM
Will Smith is ready to spread some Disney magic.
In case you missed it, pop culture fans received a big surprise Sunday night during the 2019 Grammys. As it turns out, a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin appeared during a commercial break.
And yes, we finally got to see Will as the Genie.
"You really don't know who I am?!" he asks Aladdin at the end of the sneak peek. "Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringin' a bell?"
Will also took to Instagram and proved he's a man of his word when it comes to his on-screen character roles.
"I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!" he shared. " Y'all need to trust me more often! #Aladdin."
As you likely could have guessed, the Internet was loud and vocal after seeing Will's debut as the Genie. In fact, many decided to speak out on social media with a max of sassy, hilarious and excited messages. We compiled some of the many memorable tweets below.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin(2019) pic.twitter.com/ZVkfr4ViHD— Patrick McMillan (@PEMCMILL) February 11, 2019
the bar I’m in had the most VISCERAL reaction of horror to Will Smith in the Aladdin trailer I’m screaming— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 11, 2019
I just stepped outside and... how are there not crashed cars? How are there not people walking around in a daze? Have they not seen the Will Smith genie yet? Dare I show them?— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 11, 2019
When Will Smith’s face popped up on that poorly animated blue genie. #Aaladin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/mHMDcyQQau— lack toast and tolerance (@shanejbernard) February 11, 2019
Say what you want about Will Smith as Genie... But I think it’s cool that Disney is taking a chance giving that big of a role to a YouTuber.— Nathan Sharp (@NateWantsToBtl) February 11, 2019
#Aladdin.— Redzone (@MenaceZone) February 11, 2019
Which genie would you picK?
Retweet For Shaq.
Like for Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/jnmqFo2sz6
I don’t know what to feel after seeing #WillSmith as the genie in #Alladin pic.twitter.com/2GBIe52Bub— Jasmin_Aurora (@jastoff) February 11, 2019
Curious to see what the finished product will be like? Mark your calendars for when Aladdin hits theaters everywhere on May 24, 2019.
