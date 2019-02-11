The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Will Smith's Genie in Aladdin

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Will Smith, Aladdin

Instagram

Will Smith is ready to spread some Disney magic.

In case you missed it, pop culture fans received a big surprise Sunday night during the 2019 Grammys. As it turns out, a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin appeared during a commercial break.

And yes, we finally got to see Will as the Genie.

"You really don't know who I am?!" he asks Aladdin at the end of the sneak peek. "Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringin' a bell?"

Will also took to Instagram and proved he's a man of his word when it comes to his on-screen character roles.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

"I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!" he shared. " Y'all need to trust me more often! #Aladdin."

As you likely could have guessed, the Internet was loud and vocal after seeing Will's debut as the Genie. In fact, many decided to speak out on social media with a max of sassy, hilarious and excited messages. We compiled some of the many memorable tweets below.

Curious to see what the finished product will be like? Mark your calendars for when Aladdin hits theaters everywhere on May 24, 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Entertainment , Will Smith , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Vergara Hollywood Medium 401

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is Clearing Up Some Rumors About Kit Harington and the End of Game of Thrones

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The Big Bang Theory

See The Big Bang Theory's Epic Final Flash Mob for the Studio Audience

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.