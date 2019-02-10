Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

VEVO
by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:55 PM
Donald Glover, where you at?
The multi-hyphenate artist who records music as his alter ego Childish Gambino took home several awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards, including the highly-coveted Record of the Year for his breakout track "This Is America," but Glover was nowhere to be found in the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10.
Accepting the award on his behalf was co-producer Ludwig Goransson and engineer/mixer Riley Mackin.
"Obviously we're not Donald," Mackin said as the duo took the stage, taking the trophy from host Alicia Keys.
As Goransson took over the acceptance speech, he made sure to praise his missing collaborator. "I just want to say creating music with Childish Gambino has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he said. "As a kid growing up in Sweden, loving American music, I always dreamed of migrating here, working with artists like Donald Glover. I really wish he was here right now because this is truly his vision. And he gets all the credit."
Glover's track won out against the likes of "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin"The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "God's Plan" by Drake"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper"All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA"Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.
Prior to the big win, Glover was also announced the winner for Best Music Video, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Song of the Year, all for "This Is America." He was also nominated for Best R&B Song for his track "Feels Like Summer," which he lost to Ella Mai for "Boo'd Up."
Congrats, Donald—wherever you are!
