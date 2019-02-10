Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:48 PM

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day, 2019 Grammys Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Queen of Soul got the Grammys tribute deserving of such a legendary figure with Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams performing in honor of Aretha Franklin.

The in memoriam segment of the 2019 Grammys was punctuated with a very special performance by the singers. The trio sang "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" while images of the Queen of Soul flashed behind them. As they concluded their song tribute, the audience got on their feet in celebration of the performance and of Franklin.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

"That was so incredible, ladies, that was so beautiful," host Alicia Keys said after the three singers wrapped up.

Franklin passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 76 in August 2018.

Adams has won five Grammys, Barrino previously took home one and Day has two nominations.

Looking for more of a tribute to the legendary singer? You're in luck. CBS taped a special honoring Franklin in Los Angeles in January 2019. Adams took part in that celebration, as did Keys, Smokey Robinson, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Céline Dion, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, SZA and BeBe Winans.

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul will air Sunday, March 10 on CBS.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

