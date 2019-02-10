Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

It's a good night to be Dua Lipa.

Immediately after the "New Rules" singer burned up the 2019 Grammys stage with a sizzling performance alongside St. Vincent, she was awarded with her second trophy of the night in the all-important Best New Artist category.

Receiving her award from last year's winner Alessia Cara and long-ago winner Bob Newhart, she returned to the stage and was so overcome, she forgot to take her award out of Newhart's hands. But she wasn't too overcome to get in a slight jab at Recording Academy President Neil Portnow.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much. I don't even know where to begin," she started. "I guess where I want to begin is to say how honored I am to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this year because I guess this year we've really stepped up."

You'll recall that last year that, after female artists failed to earn much recognition at the 2018 Grammys, Portnow said that women needed to step up. And, well, it didn't go over very well.