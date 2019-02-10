Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Motown Records has blessed us with 60 years of iconic music.

Thus, it was only right that the American record label was honored at the 2019 Grammys. Jennifer Lopez, Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo led the tribute performance by taking to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

J.Lo, who wore a Diana Ross-inspired sequin gown, kicked off the performance by tackling a medley of Motown hits. The tribute medley included classics like "Dancing in the Street," "Please Mr. Postman," "Money (That's What I Want)" and many more. After Lopez's rousing performance, Robinson performed The Temptations' iconic song, "My Girl."

While swaying with Jennifer, Smokey lovingly replaced the lyrics with, "My Jen"...leaving us all thoroughly jealous. Grammys host Alicia Keys got in on the Motown fun as she joined Lopez for a couples verses of "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."

As Ne-Yo is a current Motown artist, it was only right that he performed Stevie Wonder's "Another Star" for the Grammys audience.

Lopez, Robinson and Ne-Yo's tribute was taken in by celeb attendees including Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and countless others.

Word of J.Lo's participation in the tribute broke earlier in the week, sparking quite the outraged reaction on social media. Nonetheless, the "El Anillo" singer proudly took part in honoring the legendary record label.

Motown's 6 decades of success will further be celebrated in a post-Grammys television special, titled Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration. It's said the event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Grammy-winner Smokey Robinson, will take place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Feb. 12—but will air Sunday, Apr. 21 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

Per a recent announcement, Robinson will be joined by fellow Motown legends Ross and Wonder. Other notable names—including Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson and Meghan Trainor—are slated to participate in this tribute.

Congratulations to Motown on their major milestone!

