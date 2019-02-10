Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday at the Grammys With Family and a Joyful Performance

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:39 PM
Happy early birthday to you, Diana Ross!
The iconic pop, R&B and soul singer celebrated her birthday onstage at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, more than a month before she will turn 75, and gave the audience a performance of two of her hits, her 1970 debut solo single "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" and the 1993 song "The Best Years of My Life."
Ross, who performed some of her set while walking through the audience, was introduced onstage by her 9-year-old grandson, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, son of her daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick. Other family members, including Ross' daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and son Evan Ross, were also in attendance and cheered him and the singer on.
"Did she say little guy?" the little boy said about host Alicia Keys, who had announced him. "I'm almost 4 foot 9."
"She is amazing," he told the audience about Ross. "Young people like me can look up to her for her independence, confidence and willingness to be her unique self. she has shown the world that nothing is beyond our reach. So, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my grand-mommy Diana Ross."
Raif-Henok had also won audience members' hearts at the 2017 AMAs, when he danced onstage during her performance.
"When I was a little girl, I felt the joy of singing," Ross said onstage at the Grammys. "It made me happy. It made my parents happy, and it led to this day, and it still brings me joy. Through my life, there has always been music, and its power."
"Thank you for being here and celebrating my 75th birthday," she said. "Thank you! Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to me! Thank you you're so wonderful and beautiful."
How we feel on our birthday! cc: @DianaRoss #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bmsPD3MJfg— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019
While Ross has never won a Grammy for an individual project, many of her songs remain among the most memorable in music history.
In 2012, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.
