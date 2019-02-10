Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Think pink!

Celebrities dazzled in an array of pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys. From flamingo pink, to cotton candy pink, to highlighter-pink, music's biggest stars brought the joyful color to the red carpet. It's safe to say the hue was very much on trend.

Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello and more celebs opted for jaw-dropping pink wardrobes. No outfit was alike, as each star put their own spin on the peony pink shade.

For example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV personality made the red carpet her runway with a pastel pink Balmain pantsuit.

Another notable outfit? The "Sunflower" singer brought the glitz and the glam to the awards show with an all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit. In fact, he even wore decked out boots in the same shade as his get-up.

It was truly iconique.